Former Chicago top cop clears air about ’60 Minutes’ interview on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO--Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy says there needs to be more emphasis on stopping criminals then criticizing police.

McCarthy spoke on the WGN-TV Morning News Monday.

He wanted to clarify statements made in a "60 minutes" interview about Chicago street violence.

McCarthy said he is not critical nor does he blame police who are being cautious because of the anti-police climate.

McCarthy says performance-based policing has taken a back seat to politics.

Watch the interview with Garry McCarthy in the video player above