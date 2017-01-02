× CNN anchor Don Lemon spends New Year’s getting pierced & telling viewers he’s “lit”

(NEW ORLEANS) CNN anchor Don Lemon did more than report while covering New Year’s Eve.

He was out covering the Spotted Cat in New Orleans with Brooke Baldwin, when he got really into it.

His night at work included drinking shots on the air, getting his ear pierced, admitting to viewers he was “lit,” and discussing his love life.

“I need a little more balance in work-life. I may be open to a relationship this year. I wasn’t before,” Lemon said. “I’m a bad person to date.”

“Are we going there right now?” asked Baldwin.

“I’m not going to be as self-centered,” Lemon continued. “I live my life to the fullest. I don’t care what people think about me. I do what I want because it’s my life.”

CNN cut him off after the countdown to midnight when he started saying, “2016 was awful.”

Hours before that Lemon was seen taking shots.

“People are saying that I’m lit. Yeah, I’m lit. Who cares? New Orleans is lit,” Lemon said to the camera.

In another segment, New York Host Kathy Griffin dared Lemon to get a tattoo or his nipple pierced.

Lemon went with the ear instead.