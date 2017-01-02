Chris Emma wraps up the Bears season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Finally, it's come to an end. For many it figuratively happened about three months ago.

Indeed the Bears were pretty much out of the race for the playoffs before October began. A flurry of injuries coupled with inconsistent play led to a 3-13 campaign - their worst ever for a 16 game schedule.

Struggles were envisioned for the team when the revamped their entire front office and coaching staff in 2015, but these are more than even the McCaskey's could have envisioned.

To discuss the season and talk about what's ahead, we had Chris Emma of 670 The Score on Sports Feed on Monday with Josh Frydman.

To watch his segments on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.