Chicago off-duty officer fatally shoots man on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department says an off-duty officer fatally shot a man in an incident on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of N. Lowell.

Off-duty officer involved in a shooting at 2500 blk of N LOWELL. No injuries to officer. offender transported to hosp. Details to follow. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 2, 2017

The man, only described as being in his 30’s, was taken Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The officer was not hurt.

It’s not clear yet why the officer fired at the man.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.