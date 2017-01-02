Chicago off-duty officer fatally shoots man on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department says an off-duty officer fatally shot a man in an incident on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of N. Lowell.
The man, only described as being in his 30’s, was taken Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, according to police.
The officer was not hurt.
It’s not clear yet why the officer fired at the man.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.