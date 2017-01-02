× Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Charlotte

* The Hornets defeated Chicago, 103-91, on December 23 and have now won the last three games in the series. It’s Charlotte’s longest winning streak against the Bulls since a three-game stretch between 2008 and 2009. Charlotte hasn’t taken four straight versus Chicago since the 2001-02 season.

* The Hornets’ five-game home winning streak ended with a 121-109 loss to Cleveland on New Year’s Eve. The 121 points by the Cavaliers were the most surrendered by Charlotte in regulation this season.

* Through Sunday, the Bulls have played the second easiest schedule in the NBA to date, with an opponents’ combined winning percentage of .469 (Indiana, .467). However, Chicago’s remaining opponents have combined for a .514 percentage, which is the sixth highest in the league and the toughest among Eastern Conference teams.

* Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 37 points Saturday, when he established a season high with 13 made field goals. Walker has now totaled 30 more field goals in the second half of games (149) than in the first half (119), the largest differential by any shooter.

* With 12 points and 10 rebounds on New Year’s Eve, Robin Lopez produced his first double-double in over a month (November 20). Lopez’s field-goal percentage is 78 points higher in losses (.530) than wins (.452) for the season overall, the highest such differential among current Eastern Conference players (minimum 75 percent of team games and 3.7 FGM per team game in both wins and losses).

* Jimmy Butler’s .336 three-point percentage currently leads the Bulls (minimum 1.0 3PM per team game), but is 41 points lower than any other team leader in the league (Denver’s Danilo Gallinari, .377).