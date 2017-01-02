× Blackhawks Game Notes For Monday @ St. Louis

* The Blues are hosting the Winter Classic against the Blackhawks today, the first time St. Louis has participated in the annual winter game. It is the Blackhawks’ third appearance in the Winter Classic, but they lost their first two.

* St. Louis was shut out in its last game of 2016, losing at home to Nashville Friday, 4-0. It was the first time the Blues were shut out at home since November 3, 2015 against Los Angeles.

* Vladimir Tarasenko currently ranks fourth in the NHL with 39 points on the season. The last time a Blues player finished in the top five of the NHL in scoring was Brett Hull in 1991-92 (fourth with 109 points).

* Chicago lost at Carolina Friday, 3-2, which snapped a four-game winning streak on the road. The Blackhawks are 5-2-1 in their last eight road games after starting the season 5-5-0.

* The Blackhawks allowed just 29 power-play opportunities to opponents in December, fewest in the NHL, and they allowed just four power-play goals, tied for fewest in the NHL with three other teams.

* Michal Kempny scored at Carolina Friday for his first career goal. The Blackhawks have had five rookies score a goal this season, only Toronto (eight) and Arizona (five) have more rookies with goals scored.