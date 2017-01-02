Alshon Jeffery doubles down on Bears Super Bowl guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Locker clean out day came earlier again at Halas Hall after the Bears failed to make the postseason for the sixth year in a row.

But if you ask Alshon Jeffery, the Bears playoff drought is about to end.

"Guarantee you we're going to win the Super Bowl next year," remarked Jeffery Sunday following the Bears thirteenth loss of the season. "We had a lot of injuries. I don't think no team had as much injuries as us."

That was yesterday.

Jeffery stood his ground today, reiterating that the Bears are among the NFL's elite, including the New England Patriots.

"We just like them. Only difference is a few plays here or there. We went to New England and practiced. They know. If you was there and watched the practices, they know."

It's an especially bold prediction considering Jeffery may not even be on the team next season.

Jeffery's one-year franchise tag has expired and so far there's no indication from the Bears' front office that he'll be signed again.

More video available at chicagobears.com and nfl.com.