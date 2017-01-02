× 7 big road construction projects to watch out for in 2017

Here’s a look at some of the big projects to watch for on the tolls and the expressways in 2017:

1. Jane Addams

Widening project is done with four lanes available both directions between Elgin and O’Hare. In 2017, you’ll see work continue at the ramps from Roselle to WB I-90 and EB I-90 to Barrington. Later in the year, you’ll see smart road features alerting drivers of incidents ahead.

2. I-390

Work continues to extend I-390 from I-290 to IL-83. You can expect tolling on this stretch by the end of 2017.

3. Cumberland Flyover

Crews are building a new flyover ramp to take traffic from I-90 to Cumberland. It will be done in the Fall of 2018.

4. Kennedy

Crews are adding a right lane to the IB Kennedy from Cumberland to Harlem to help ease congestion. It should be done Fall 2017.

5. Jane Byrne Interchange

The new flyover ramp from NB Dan Ryan to WB I-290 is open, but will stay down to one lane until work on I-290 below is done in Summer 2018.

6. I-55/LSD Interchange

New ramps are open from NB LSD to SB I-55 and NB I-55 to NB LSD. Work continues on the other new ramps at the interchange and will be done by the end of 2017.

7. I-55 Express Toll Lane

IDOT continues to look into the proposal for an Express Toll Lane on I-55 between I-355 and 90/94.