First gun deaths, police-involved shooting of 2017 happen on Jan. 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two men shot and killed each other very early Sunday morning, and a man was shot while struggling with police Sunday afternoon, as the first day of 2017 also saw some of the first shooting incidents of the year.

The first hours of 2017 were violent ones in several areas across the city, and at 4:25 a.m. Sunday, police say a 38-year-old man and 25-year-old man were shooting at each other in the Uptown neighborhood. They both were taken to Illinois Masonic, where they were pronounced dead.

During a press conference about plans for fighting crime in the coming year, CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson also addressed a police-involved shooting that occurred as a man was struggling with officers, according to police.

According to Johnson, the driver of a Hyundai SUV was speeding and blew a stop sign. Police tried to pull him over but could not, and as he drove, the driver kept going up on a sidewalk, sideswiping several cars and smashing into a squad car. After exiting his vehicle, officials say he struggled with the police, and Johnson says when officers couldn't restrain him they shot him twice.

"He's an adult male in his 40's with an open warrant and has a criminal history with the Chicago Police Department," Johnson said. "Three officers were hospitalized as a result of the incident, and the officer who discharged his weapon will be placed on routine 30 days administrative duties."

IPRA is investigating the use of force, and the three officers have been released from the hospital.