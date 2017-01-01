FeedonThis: 2016 was full of bad news for the Bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Is there any team in the NFL that is happier to see 2016 go away?

Maybe the Cleveland Browns or San Francisco 49ers, but the pro football team in Chicago can't wait for that year to go away.

In a scene fitting for a lost season, the Bears were defeated one more time on Sunday by the Vikings on the road. They turned the ball over five times and were defeated by 28 points - their largest margin of defeat this season.

That's saying something for a group that finished 3-13 - the worst 16-game record in franchise history. John Fox's group was beat up literally and figuratively over the last four months and now have only a high draft pick to show for it.

