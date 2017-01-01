Demonstrators dangle from stadium ceiling during Bears-Vikings game in apparent Dakota Access protest

MINNEAPOLIS — Two demonstrators scaled supports inside U.S. Bank Stadium to hang suspended from the ceiling using climbing ropes and harnesses during the Bears-Vikings game Sunday in an apparent protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Our very own Lauren Magiera documented the scene on Twitter as the protesters climbed to the top of the stadium and hung a banner saying “DIVEST” in big letters as well as “#NoDAPL.”

Pennsylvania-based SMG, which runs the stadium, released a statement saying, “We are working with all stadium partners, and our primary focus is on the safety of the fans and these two individuals. Officials are actively working to get them down safely.

A fan crawled up there and hung his own banner 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q9htDkUjFd — Lauren Magiera (@LaurenMagiera) January 1, 2017

He's just hanging to avoid police! He hung a banner in protest pic.twitter.com/QZ9ZVJi6wF — Lauren Magiera (@LaurenMagiera) January 1, 2017

Cops crawling up to bust him pic.twitter.com/2swneFYZ3v — Lauren Magiera (@LaurenMagiera) January 1, 2017

Fans have cleared seats below him. He continuous to hang and wave as police wait for him in rafters. pic.twitter.com/ke3iXSaLRm — Lauren Magiera (@LaurenMagiera) January 1, 2017

Oh jeez! Spinning and dancing. No fear pic.twitter.com/b6GC77x8JV — Lauren Magiera (@LaurenMagiera) January 1, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.