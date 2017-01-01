Chicago rings in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Thousands of people helped ring in the New Year during Chicago's official celebration "Chi-Town Rising".

They gathered at the riverfront as a 70.5-foot tall, illuminated star was raised along the side of the Hyatt Regency Tower at the stroke of midnight.

Fireworks then showered down along the riverfront and the crowds.

This is the second year the city has held the "Chi-Town Rising" celebration. Police presence was stepped up downtown throughout the day and night. No major problems were reported.