For the latest forecasts and more visit the Chicago Weather Center.
7-day forecast: Rainy start to the week followed by falling temps.
-
7-day forecast: Wind, rain, and flurries on the way
-
7-day forecast: Arctic temps. follow snow (and more coming)
-
7-day forecast: Cold and flurries show winter is here
-
7-day forecast: Bitter cold overnight, typical winter temps this week
-
7-day forecast: Bonus warm days running out, fall is here
-
-
7-day forecast: Chill continues, but a warm weekend ahead
-
7-day forecast: Slightly warmer week but storms possible
-
7-day forecast: Cloudy skies and brisker temps continue
-
7-day forecast: Some storms, good weekend for decorating
-
7-day forecast: Relatively warm but a wet start to the week
-
-
7-day forecast: Cold air drops temps. into the teens
-
7-day forecast: Warm autumn continues despite cool-off
-
7-day forecast: Sunny autumn days, high of 70 possible Friday