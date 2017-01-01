2016 ends on a very deadly note in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Chicago just ended one of the most violent and deadly years the city has seen in nearly two decades.

According to the Chicago Police Department, there were 762 murders in the city in 2016 and 3,550 shooting incidents with 4,331 shooting victims. A department spokesman says more than 80% of the fatal and non-fatal shooting victims were previously identified by police as being likely to be involved in an act of gun violence, either as a victim or an offender.

Most of the murders occurred on the city's South and West Sides.

A department spokesman says those statistics are "completely unacceptable".

The Police Department has already deployed several initiatives to add police officers to the force and reduce crime in the city.