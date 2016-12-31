× Words from 2016 that should be ‘banned’ for misuse, according to university’s list

MICHIGAN — Lake Superior State issued its 42nd annual list of “banned words” that wordsmiths from the university believe should be banished from the Queen’s English for misuse, overuse, or general uselessness.

“Overused words and phrases are a ‘bête noire’ for thousands of users of the ‘manicured’ Queen’s English,” said an LSSU spokesperson on the university’s website. “We hope our modest ‘listicle’ will figure ‘bigly’ in most ‘echo chambers’ around the world.”

According to the university, the banned word list is now in its fifth decade after it was born from conversation at a New Year’s Eve party in 1975, and published on Jan. 1, 1976 by the school’s public relations director. Now people can nominate words for consideration on the university’s website, inspired by pet peeves, the news, advertising, and more.

Here are a selection of some words that made the list: