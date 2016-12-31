× Underground explosion in Gold Cost caused by transformer, no injuries reported

CHICAGO — New Year’s revelers walking the streets in the Gold Coast Saturday afternoon were startled by an underground electrical explosion Saturday evening.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a transformer blew near 55 E. Oak St. in the Gold Coast, and they did not have to put out any fires. CFD said no injuries were reported but they are waiting for ComEd to check on the damage. It’s unclear if power was affected at this time, although CFD said

While many people in the area took to social media to ask about the loud noise, but luckily no one appears to have been hurt.

#Chicago Two or three explosions and then fire and smoke on Oak Street across from Esquire. Fire and police now on the scene — Shawna Tucker Monson (@ShawnaTucker) December 31, 2016

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.