× Uber driver shot while driving on Northwest side

CHICAGO — An Uber driver was shot on the Northwest side, as he was driving a passenger.

Police say he was driving down the 2200 block of N. Latrobe when two men shot at another man, hitting him in the leg.

That victim was hospitalized.

One of the bullets pierced the Uber driver’s door and hit the driver in the thigh.

He’s in stable condition. His passenger was not hurt.

Police say no one is in custody.