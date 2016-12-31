× Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub

ISTANBUL — Istanbul’s governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations.

Vasip Sahin said some 40 other people were wounded in the assault in the early hours of Sunday.

Sahin said the incident was a “terror attack” without saying who may have carried it out.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the attack occurred in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district.

Footage from the scene showed at least six ambulances with flashing lights and civilians being escorted out. Media reports said police have cordoned off the area and an operation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.