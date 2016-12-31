× Police investigating after 2 women stabbed, 1 killed in Roseland

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a woman was murdered and another critically injured in a stabbing in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday.

Police say two women were stabbed multiple times in a domestic incident just after 2 p.m. on the 9300 block of S. Wentworth. One woman was taken to UIC Hospital and pronounced dead. A second victim, a 30-year-old, is in critical condition at Christ. No one is in custody.

