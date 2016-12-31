PHOTOS: Our favorite images of New Year’s celebrations around the world

Long before – and after – clocks strike midnight in Chicago, people across the world will be welcoming in 2017. New Year’s came earliest to Tonga around 4 a.m. Chicago time, and among the last to celebrate will be the U.S. Minor Outlying Islands like Baker Island around 6 a.m. Sunday. Here are a few of our favorite shots of celebrations from around the globe. We’ll keep updating this gallery as the day goes on.