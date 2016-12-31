Bulls bench Rajon Rondo, insert Michael Carter-Williams into starting lineup

CHICAGO – Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg is shaking up his starting lineup.

Michael Carter-Williams will take over the reins at point guard tonight against the Bucks.

Rajon Rondo will start on the bench, where he sat the entirety of the second half yesterday in Indianapolis.

Hoiberg didn’t say if Rondo or Jerian Grant would be first off the bench, but he did say Rondo took it like a professional.

The Bulls number one offseason free agent target is averaging just over seven points and seven assists while playing 30 minutes a game in his first year in Chicago.

You can see how it all plays out tonight on WGN – tipoff is at 6 p.m.