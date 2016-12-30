× Woman killed, man seriously injured during head-on collision in Palos Park

PALOS PARK — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a head-on crash in Palos Park Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, rescue workers responded to the head-on collision on 123rd place – that’s off McCarthy between Wolf and Will-Cook.

Firefighters had to extricate both drivers from their vehicles. A 55-year-old woman from Orland Park was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was a 32-year-old man from Hickory Hills. He remained in critical condition Friday morning.

123rd St. was closed for five hours to traffic as investigators and evidence technicians worked the scene, and investigators expect the process to take several weeks for some components to be completed.