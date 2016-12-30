Wisconsin man charitable journey to Wrigley Field proves there is ‘more good than bad in the world’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Wisconsin man is on a mission to prove there is more good than bad in the world, despite facing so much adversity himself.

Dennis Schultze traveled more than 100 miles from Beloit, Wisconsin to Wrigley Field and raised money along the way.

But he didn’t use a car or bike.

Since December 16th, the 55-year-old Beloit native has traveled by wheelchair.

Four years ago, the truck driver’s world fell apart. He lost his leg in a terrible accident on the Borman Expressway. He also lost his father to Alzheimers and his mother to cancer.

But misfortune was not going to defeat him.

He began his mission in an effort to raise money for several charities.

Along the way strangers encouraged him, police have escorted him from time to time and various churches have welcomed him at night. He says it is proof that there is more good than bad in the world.

You can learn more about Dennis and the charities his working for at his Facebook Page.

WGN’s Jackie Bange has his story.