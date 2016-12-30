Surprise text inside socks leads to recall

SEATTLE, Wash. – Some Washington State University Cougar fans may not even have noticed the secret when they opened their new socks on Christmas morning.

A batch of the socks proudly sport the school logo. The tall socks then display the word Cougars in a Christmas-y print of Crimson, white and gray.

But it’s what is printed underneath that crosses the line: GO DAWGS. For fans wishing to show team spirit, this crosses the ultimate taboo, as the rival Washington Huskies are also known as the “Dawgs.”

The Strideline socks sold at Bartell Drugs for $18 have been recalled:

“At least some — possibly all — of our stock has “Go Dawgs” printed on the inside cuff of the socks. Customers with an affected pair may return them regardless of the wear condition of the socks for a full refund.”

The Seattle Times reports that 245 pairs of the socks — which were created specifically for Bartell’s — were sold.