Report: Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg could be on the hot seat

CHICAGO – Tom Thibodeau’s comeback win over his former team earlier this month may have put his successor on the hot seat.

ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg is under “earlier-than-expected pressure” after following up last season’s playoff miss with a 16-16 start.

According to the report, the Bulls front office is assessing whether or not Hoiberg is a good fit for the team.

Hoiberg is only in year two of his guaranteed five-year $25 million contract, so firing him could be costly decision.