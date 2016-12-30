× Protesters march against Pence and incoming administration at Chicago fundraiser

CHICAGO — About 100 protesters marched outside the tony Chicago Club, 81 E. Van Buren, as Vice President-Elect Mike Pence gave a speech inside at a fundraising luncheon.

A number of high profile republicans are at the luncheon to hear Pence speak.

Tickets for the luncheon ranged from $2700 to $10,000 a seat. There were reports that some VIP tickets were going for as much as $34,000.

Protesters, meanwhile, have a range of complaints about the incoming administration, including the talk of a border wall, and comments they say were racist and sexist during the campaign.