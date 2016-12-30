Midday Fix: Tips for making New Year’s resolutions

Stephanie Mansour

Tips:

Becoming more mindful is shown to help with goals such as weight loss, so become aware of your thoughts first, and then change them into a positive statement.

Map out your goals on a calendar- where are you now, and where do you want to be.

Reward yourself every time you hit a small goal. Make your resolutions in bite size chunks rather than as big as a meal. Reward yourself with healthy things, like a massage or a more expensive gourmet salad (instead of making one at home.)

Be willing to course correct. If all else fails, look at the methods you’re using. Weight loss is not once size fits all, and neither is health and fitness. Taking an individualized approach to your goals will make you even more successful because you’ll recognize that what works for someone else may not work for you, and you won’t feel like a failure and dejected.