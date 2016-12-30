× Kids’ lemonade stand robbed for $13

LUTZ, FL — Two 9-year-old boys were robbed — at their lemonade stand.

It happened in the town of Lutz, Florida, just north of Tampa.

Two teenagers ordered a cup of lemonade; when a 16-year-old girl demanded a bigger cup, one of the young merchants doused her with water; that’s when the girl’s partner snatched $13 and the kids’ iPad off the stand and ran away.

He was caught and charged with felony theft.

The kids went back to selling their lemonade; and when word of their ordeal got around, their sales increased tenfold.