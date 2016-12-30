First date hot spots: Starbucks, In-N-Out Burger top dating app’s list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're planning a first date, where do you go? Cheap and cheerful or pricey and trendy? The dating app Clover analyzed data from 1.5 million users across the country, and it looks like cheap and cheerful wins.

The favorite spot is Starbucks, followed by In-N-Out burger, Chick-fil-a, New York's Central Park and Panera. Other favorites making the list are places like Olive Garden, Chipotle, Whole Foods, and Barnes and Noble. For people who preferred a park for their first romantic connection, Harvard Square made the list, as did Millennium Park right here in Chicago.