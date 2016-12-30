Dog’s mystery illness was stick stuck in her throat

ROCKFORD, MN — A family in Minnesota is sharing their experience in hopes of helping others. Their Irish setter was sick for months and their vet couldn’t figure out what was wrong.

The dog had a habit of playing in the woods behind her home until one day in July she ran back in extreme pain. She was choking and panicking.

The vet thought maybe she had a puncture wound or hornet’s sting, but x-rays showed nothing . As the months passed she suffered fevers, abscesses and infections.

It wasn’t until this week that they finally figured out what was wrong. A specialist found a wooden stick lodged deep in her throat.

It’s been a few days since the stick was removed, and Cuddy’s family says she’s feeling much better.