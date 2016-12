Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we prepare to look ahead to 2017, WGN’s Dean Richards is looking back at the best movies 2016 had to offer.

Here’s his top ten movies of the year:

10. Captain America: Civil War

9. Hacksaw Ridge

8. Deadpool

7. The Jungle Book

6. Fences

5. Sully

4. Hell or High Water

3. Moonlight

2. La La Land

1. Manchester by the Sea