× Crime spree starts in Chicago, ends near Milwaukee

WAUWATOSA, WI — Police in Wisconsin are trying to identify two men involved in a crime spree that started in Chicago.

Police say the two men were involved in a carjacking on the South Side early Wednesday morning. They drove to a small pharmacy near Milwaukee and robbed it at gunpoint. Police say the men were only after prescription narcotics.

The men got away in a different car than the one taken in Chicago. That car was recovered in the city.

The men are armed, and considered dangerous.