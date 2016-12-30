× Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Indiana

* With the Bulls’ 90-85 win over Indiana on Monday, they now lead the season series 2-1, with the home team taking all three contests. The Pacers have held Chicago to fewer than 100 points in each of the last eight games in this series played on Indiana’s home floor, including their 111-94 victory on November 5.

* The Bulls have dropped five consecutive road games. This is their longest road losing streak since they dropped eight in a row, February 5-March 10, 2016.

* Indiana, meanwhile, has won its last three home games versus divisional opponents, with all three victories being by double digits. The last time the Pacers won 4+ straight home games versus divisional foes, each by 10+ points, was a five-game streak, December 12, 2012-February 22, 2013.

* Taj Gibson is shooting 59.0 (49/83) percent from the field against Central Division opponents this season, which is the second-highest percentage in divisional games by any NBA player this season (minimum 1.2 FGM/team G).

* Jimmy Butler is averaging 25.9 (414/16) points in road games this season. That is an increase of 3.2 PPG over his final 2015-16 road scoring average (22.7). Butler had 40 points against the Nets on Wednesday, including an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer that gave Chicago the 101-99 victory.

* Myles Turner has had at least one blocked shot in a career-high 21 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NBA. The last Pacer to have a longer streak was Roy Hibbert, who recorded 1+ block in 35 straight games, March 16-December 7, 2013.