Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday @ Carolina

* The Carolina Hurricanes will be looking to beat the Chicago Blackhawks in three straight games for only the third time since moving to Carolina.

* The Hurricanes have won 10 of their first 14 home games for only the second time in franchise history.

*Artemi Panarin has recorded a point in each of his last nine games, the longest streak of his career and tied for the longest active streak in the league.

* Jonathan Toews seems to be the only Blackhawk having any success in the faceoff circle this year. He is winning at the dot at a 59.3% clip and the rest of the team only 44.2%.

* Sebastian Aho’s 18 points are the second most by any Carolina Hurricane through a player’s first 34 games in the NHL to Jeff Skinner’s 25 in 2010.