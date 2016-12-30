Northwestern’s Anthony Walker to enter NFL draft

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern linebacker Anthony Walker announced Friday he is leaving school and headed for the NFL.
“After giving careful thought and consideration, while also praying with my family, I have decided to enter into the 2017 National Football League Draft,” Walker tweeted.
“My four years at Northwestern University has been a wonderful experience, I will cherish the memories forever,” his statement said.
Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald released a statement Friday night saying:
We’re so proud of Anthony, and thrilled for the Walker family. He’s cemented a spot as one of the best players in Northwestern football history, will earn his degree this spring and has the opportunity to pursue his dream. That’s what Wildcats football is all about. I can’t wait to see him on Sundays proudly representing Northwestern and his family!