Northwestern’s Anthony Walker to enter NFL draft

Posted 9:29 PM, December 30, 2016, by , Updated at 09:30PM, December 30, 2016
EVANSTON, IL - OCTOBER 03: Anthony Walker #18 of the Northwestern Wildcats runs the ball in for a touchdown after picking up a fumble against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ryan Field on October 3, 2015 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Minnesota 27-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Anthony Walker (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern linebacker Anthony Walker announced Friday he is  leaving school and headed for the NFL.

“After giving careful thought and consideration, while also praying with my family, I have decided to enter into the 2017 National Football League Draft,” Walker tweeted.

 

 

“My four years at Northwestern University has been a wonderful experience, I will cherish the memories forever,” his statement said.
Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald released a statement Friday night saying:

We’re so proud of Anthony, and thrilled for the Walker family. He’s cemented a spot as one of the best players in Northwestern football history, will earn his degree this spring and has the opportunity to pursue his dream. That’s what Wildcats football is all about. I can’t wait to see him on Sundays proudly representing Northwestern and his family!