Northwestern’s Anthony Walker to enter NFL draft

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern linebacker Anthony Walker announced Friday he is leaving school and headed for the NFL.

“After giving careful thought and consideration, while also praying with my family, I have decided to enter into the 2017 National Football League Draft,” Walker tweeted.

“My four years at Northwestern University has been a wonderful experience, I will cherish the memories forever,” his statement said.

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald released a statement Friday night saying: