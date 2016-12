Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for the person who killed the owner of a Southwest Side trucking firm.

Officers found the body of 64-year-old Louis Pena inside his office trailer at the Pena Trucking Yard at Keating and Cicero.

They say he'd been shot twice in the head.

Employees say he was a well-liked boss and they don't know who may have wanted to hurt him.