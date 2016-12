Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot in the vestibule of an apartment building on the South Side overnight.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Neighbors say they heard several shots fired at around one o'clock, this morning, in the 24-hundred block of east 74th place.

Police say the woman was sitting in the vestibule when a man walked inside, shot her in the stomach, then left.

The woman is said to be in serious condition.