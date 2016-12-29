Woman, great-granddaughter who vanished on Christmas Eve found alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — A sheriff's office official says a man walking in a wooded area in rural Virginia stumbled across a missing New Jersey woman and her great-granddaughter.

Maj. William Knott of the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Barbara Briley and 5-year-old La'Myra Briley were still inside their vehicle when the man found them Wednesday. The two had been missing for days.

Knott says the man called 911 and the sheriff's office responded. He says he has "absolutely no clue" how the Brileys ended up in the secluded area.

State police said earlier that Barbara Briley was flown from the scene to a Richmond hospital.

Knott says La'Myra has been reunited with her family.

The two left New Jersey on Christmas Eve to visit relatives in North Carolina but never arrived. They had last been seen at a gas station north of Richmond.

Check out our sister station WTVR for the latest updates.