ROSEMONT, Ill. -- If you're wondering what WGN Morning News anchor Larry Potash does when he's off, we've got video of it.

He played with the Harlem Globetrotters at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Wednesday.

Larry suited up in their iconic uniform, and got to wear the No. 9. Instead of "Potash" it said "Old School" on his back.

Larry didn't perform any trick shots, but did have a few nice assists.