Teen shot four times part of violent end to violent year for Chicago

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are searching for the gunman who wounded a teenager in a shooting last week.

15-year-old Michael Moss was shot four times on 48th and Bishop in the afternoon on December 19th soon after leaving a nearby McDonalds.

Brenda Herron is legal guardian to Michael and his three siblings. He was just in the city visiting over Christmas break when he was shot. In a twist of fate, Herron says she moved them out there three years ago to “give him a better life.”

“Christmas was terrible for us,” Herron said. “But on the flip side it was good because Michael is still breathing.”

Moss was just one of the victims killed in a deadly and violent final week of 2016. WGN's Gaynor Hall has more: