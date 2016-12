× Take Divvy’s 10 millionth ride, win a free membership for yourself and friends

CHICAGO — Divvy says it’s about 11,000 trips away from hitting the 10 million mark.

To celebrate, the bike-share service will award the 10 millionth rider a free one-year membership, plus three gift memberships to share with friends and family.

If you want to track how close that winning ride is, the divvy website has a countdown tracker that’s updated every five minutes: www.DivvyBikes.com/10million