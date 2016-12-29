Sports Feed gives New Year’s Resolutions to Chicago sports teams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A chance to start fresh is only a few days away.

The new year begins on Sunday at Midnight and already a number of people are looking forward to turning the page to 2017.

A few of Chicago's sports teams are hoping that the new year will bring some better luck while others hope to keep the good times going.

In that spirit, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman spent part of the final Sports Feed of 2016 handing out some New Year's Resolutions to Chicago's professional sports teams.

What could the Cubs resolve to do after winning a World Series title? How about the first place Blackhawks? Meanwhile the Bears, Bulls and White Sox have plenty of resolutions as they try to chance their fortunes in 2017.

To watch Jarrett and Josh's resolutions, click on the video above.