Professor sues University of Illinois at Chicago for racial discrimination

CHICAGO -- The University of Illinois at Chicago is being sued for racial discrimination, by one of its professors.

Seung-Whan Choi currently teaches international relations. He says school administrators unfairly fired him five years ago, only to reinstate him and force him to teach statistics.

He says a school official told him it was because Asians are good at math.

Choi says he was also forced to teach a course in Korean politics, despite having no formal education in that field.

He says school officials don't like Korean-Americans, and believe they should be submissive to their white bosses.

The school hasn't responded.