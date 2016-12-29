New year, new rules on the roads and rails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 2017, commuters will see a slew of new fare hikes, fees and laws. Here are some to watch out for:

METRA FARE HIKE

Fare hike kicks in on February 1st. One-Way rides will go up by $.25, 10-ride tickets will go up by $2.75 and monthly passes will increase $11.75.

TOLLWAY INCREASE TOLLS FOR TRUCKS/TRAILERS

Tolls will increase starting January 1st for trucks and trailers. In 2015, they saw a 40% increase, followed by 10% in 2016 and the same in 2017. Now, truck and trailer drivers will be paying 60% more than they did in 2014. By 2018, the toll rates for trucks and trailers will be linked to the Consumer Price Index.

NEW PARKING METERS & HIGHER RATES AROUND WRIGLEY FIELD

It will now cost more to park around Wrigley Field during games and special events. The city has approved special even meter rates for about 820 meters in the Wrigleyville area (Irving Park to Belmont; Ashland to Broadway). Drivers will have to pay $4/hour (double the regular pricing) starting two hours prior to a scheduled event.

You’ll also see 752 new parking meters throughout the city placed at the following locations:

The south side of the 100 block of West Huron Street

The west side of the 700 block of North LaSalle Street

The south side of the first block of West Superior Street

The north side of the 100 block of West Superior Street

Both sides of the 400 block of West Taylor Street

Both sides of the 2000 block of South Archer Avenue

The south side of the 1907-1933 block of West Cermak Road

The north side of the 1902-1908 block of West Cermak Road

The east side of the street from 1800 South Wentworth Avenue through 2000 South Wentworth Avenue

The east side of the street from 1800 South Wentworth Avenue through 1900 South Wentworth Avenue

The west side of the street from 2000 South Western Avenue through 2100 South Western Avenue

The east side of the street from 1801-1843 South Western Avenue

The east side of the street of the 400 block of West Chicago Avenue

The north side of the street of the 300 block of West Chestnut Avenue

Both sides of the street in the 200 block of West Locust Street

Both sides of the street in the 300 block of West Walton Street

Both sides of the street in the 300 block of West Oak Street

Both sides of the street in the 1700 block of West Taylor Street

Both sides of the street in the 2000 block of West Taylor Street

both sides of the street from 1000-1100 South Seeley Avenue

Both sides of the street in the 2000 block of West Grenshaw Street

Both sides of the street from 1000-1100 South Hoyne Avenue

Both sides of the street in the 100 block of North Canal Street

The north side of the street in the 500 block of West Chicago Avenue

The south side of the street in the 600 block of West Fulton Street

The west side of the street in the 800 block of North Hudson Avenue

Both sides of the street in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street

The west side of the 500 block of North Saint Claire Street

Both sides of the street in the 800 block of North Sedgwick Street

The east side of the street in the 700 block of North Sedgwick Street

Both sides of the street in the 200 block of North Garvey Court

The north side of the street in the 100 block of West Lake Street

The North side of the street in the 300 block of West Lake Street

The south side of the street from the first block of East Madison Street

The north side of the street from the first block of West Washington Street

The north side of the street from the 600-700 block of North Kinzie Street

The south side of the street from the 300-400 block of East North Water Street

Both sides of the street from 300 East-300 West Wacker Drive on the upper level

Both sides of the street from 500 South-300 North Wacker Drive on the upper level

NEW STATE LAWS IMPACTING COMMUTERS

HB 5723 Provides that a person convicted of operating a motor vehicle without an insurance policy shall be guilty of a petty offense (rather than a business offense), unless the person has been convicted of this same offense 3 or more times.

HB 5651 Allows the Secretary of State to require an owner of a motor vehicle of the first division or a motor vehicle of the second division weighing not more than 8,000 pounds to select his or her birthday as the motor vehicle's registration expiration date. Provides that if the motor vehicle has more than one registered owner, the owners may select one registered owner's birthday as the date of registration expiration. Provides the Secretary of State may adopt any rules the Secretary deems necessary.

HB 6010 Provides that the offense of vehicular endangerment includes striking a motor vehicle by causing an object to fall from an overpass or other elevated location above or adjacent to and above a highway (rather than just an overpass) in the direction of a moving motor vehicle with the intent to strike a motor vehicle while it is traveling upon a highway in this State.

SB 2806 Provides that a driver of a vehicle that approaches a railroad grade crossing under circumstances in which a stop is required and does not stop within 50 feet but not less than 15 feet from the nearest rail, commits a petty offense for which a $500 fine (previously $250) shall be imposed for the first violation and a $1,000 fine (previously $500) shall be imposed for any subsequent violations.

HB 6131 Provides that a driver education course (whether offered by a public school, a non-public school, or a driver training school) shall include instruction concerning law enforcement procedures for traffic stops, including a demonstration of the proper actions to be taken during a traffic stop and appropriate interactions with law enforcement.

SB 2835 Requires a vehicle to stop before meeting or overtaking, from either direction, any school bus stopped on a highway, roadway, private road, parking lot, school property, or at any other location, including, without limitation, a location that is not a highway or roadway (rather than any location, including highways on public school property) for the purpose of receiving or discharging pupils.

HB 5912 Clarifies that a person riding a bicycle has all the rights applicable to a driver of a vehicle, including those regarding a vehicle's right-of-way under the Code.

HB 4105 Provides that motorcycles may be equipped with a blue light or lights located on the rear of the motorcycle as a part of the motorcycle's rear stop lamp or lamps.

HB 6006 Updates Scott’s Law requiring drivers to pull over approaching emergency vehicles. Now adds drivers must stop and slow when approaching any vehicle on the side of the road with its harzard lights flashing.