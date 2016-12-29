Midday Fix: Update your interior on a budget

Brooke Lang

Brooke Lang Design

Brooke’s Tips:

Gold Etagere Bookshelf

Head to your local Ikea or any store and pick up a bookshelf. Next you can choose to obtain brass or gold spray paint (or any metallic spray paint), or grab easy to use Gold Lustre Wax (available at Michael’s) or any other craft store. With this wax, you simply rub it on to a clean surface. The more you buff, the more it shines. An easy way to achieve that metallic finish.

Wall Stencil

Wallpaper is a great choice for those looking to update their spaces. Often times, wallpaper can be pretty expensive, so stenciling is a second option. All you need to do is purchase a stencil and paint supplies. Since stenciling will take some time vs. applying wallpaper, I would recommend purchasing two to make the job easier. Also, no need to stencil an entire room, simply choose one flat wall that can serve as an accent wall.

Light Pendant

Lighting is very important, and having multiple sources of lighting in a room can add variety and depth. Geometric pendant lighting is very much on trend right now, but they can be quite expensive. A less expensive look can be achieved pretty easily. All you need is a brass figurine and a hanging cord lamp kit.

Faux Marble Table

You can easily recreate the expensive table for half the cost by purchasing a C table from any vendor you like. Add marble contact paper.

Juju Hat Revamp

You need to purchase feathers (your choice of color) and a round jute placemat,