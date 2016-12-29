Lunchbreak: Lowcountry’s Honey Butter Jalapeno Cornbread and Shrimp Boil

Lowcountry

3343 N. Clark Street

Chicago

www.lowcountrychicago.com

Honey Butter Jalapeno Cornbread

Ingredients:

-4 whole eggs

-1 cup of butter

-2 1/2 cup of buttermilk

-3/4 cup of evaporated milk

-1 1/2 cup of AP Flour

-1/4 cup of sugar

-2 tsp of salt

-1 tbsp baking powder

-1 tbsp baking soda

-2 cups of corn meal

-1/2 cup of whole corn

1/2 cup of cream corn

1 cup of jalapeño

Method:

Thoroughly combine all ingredients in mixing bowl. Make sure jalapeño is evenly distributed. Pour onto 1/2 inch baking sheet. Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes, or when top is golden brown.

Honey Butter

Ingredients:

-1 whole stick of butter

-1/2 cup of honey

Method:

Melt butter in sauce pan. Stir in honey. When the cornbread is ready, take a brush and generously spread it on top.

Shrimp Boil

Ingredients:

-2 pounds of shrimp

-2 cups of orange juice

-2 cups of apple juice

-1/4 cup of Cajun seasoning

-1 stalk of lemongrass

-Cold water

Method:

In a 12 qt. stock pot, add orange juice and apple juice. Then add Cajun seasoning and lemongrass. Add cold water until the pot is 2/3 filled. Using a pasta basket, lower the shrimp into the water and boil.

“Everythang” Sauce

Ingredients:

-6 oz. of grass fed butter

-2 tbl chopped garlic

-2 tsp of salt

-1 tbs of fine black pepper

-1 tbs of Cajun seasoning

-1 tbs fresh lemon zest

– 1 tbs fresh lemon juice

Method:

In a small sauce pan, add the butter and garlic, then add the salt and fine black pepper. Add Cajun seasoning, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Once cooked through, combine the cooked protein and sauce in a plastic bag and shake thoroughly. Enjoy!