Jeremy Stoltz talks Bears on Thursday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There is a game left in their season, but many already have their sights set on Monday morning.

That's when the questions being asked by a number of people will be answered. Will John Fox get ride of his offensive and defensive coordinators? Will he get rid of just one of them? Or will Ryan Pace fire all three in a shake-up after another disappointing year?

Time will tell how things with play out up at Halas Hall, with the result in the finale against the Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Jeremy Stoltz of BearReport.com came on Sports Feed to discuss all those possibilities with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Thursday. He also broke down the team at a number of positions as the season comes to a close.

To watch Jeremy's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.