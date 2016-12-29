FeedonThis: It’s Playoff Time!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - After months of debating, a few nervous moments around conference championship time, then a couple of weeks or practice, the moment has finally arrived.

This New Year's Eve four teams will play in the third annual FCS National Championship Playoff. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington will all play for the chance to take home college football's top prize.

Does Washington have a chance against Alabama in the Peach Bowl semifinal? Will Ohio State-Clemson live up to the hype in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal?

We've seen proposals on jumbotrons, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

But on Reddit? That's a new one on Jarrett and Josh.

The choice made perfect sense for tennis legend Serena Williams, who announced her engagement on the social media network co-founded by her fiance - Alexis Ohanian.

