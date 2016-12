Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago's plastic bag ban will be no more come Jan. 1.

The City Council voted last month to repeal the ban, allowing retailers in Chicago to go back to providing regular plastic bags.

The council also voted to push back the start date for collecting taxes on all bags.

Retailers were supposed to begin collecting a 7 cent tax on each bag this Sunday.

However, implementation of the bag tax has been put off until Feb. 1.