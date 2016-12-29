Armed robber targeting dollar stores on the South Side

CHICAGO – Chicago Police are warning business owners to beware of an armed robber targeting dollar stores on the city’s South Side.

Police say the man robbed four stores over the last month.

The stores are located in the Morgan Park and Gresham neighborhoods.

Police released surveillance images of the man.

They say in each robbery he entered the store then approached the cashier with candy to purchase. When the employee opened the register, the man took out a gun and demanded cash.

The most recent robbery happened Wednesday night.

According to police, the robberies occurred:

November 27th at 8:59 p.m. in the 9300 block of S. Ashland Ave.

December 19th at 3:46 p.m. in the 1200 block of W. 87th St.

December 21st at 5:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of S. Halsted St.

December 28th in the 800 block of W. 103rd St.

Police say the robber is between 5’7″ and six feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8273.